Mach sets up expansion at Mount Pleasant

Mach Energy Australia has submitted an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) to the New South Wales Government to boost the Mount Pleasant coal mine’s output and mine life.

The company has applied to increase the extraction, handling and processing of run-of-mine (ROM) coal to 21 million tonnes per annum from its current 10.5-million-tonne rate.

Upgrades to coal handling preparation plant plant and coal handling infrastructure will also be required for the output increase.

Mount Pleasant’s additional coal reserves, including lower coal seams in the north pit will be mined to increase extraction.

The current 10.5-million-tonne rate has been approved until December 22 2026.

Mach hopes to boost the time limit of mining operations at Mount Pleasant until December 22 2048.

According to the EIS, the company is aiming to transport up to 17 million tonnes per annum of its coal via rail for domestic and international customers.

Mach has also proposed to construct and operate water management an water storage infrastructure and reject dewatering facilities.

Mach expects Mount Pleasant’s workforce to reach 600 people with a peak of 830 full-time equivalent personnel with the proposed upgrades.

“The proposed staging of the ROM coal production rate would result in a gradual build-up in operational employment at the project, with peak the projected in 2041,” the EIS read.

Mach’s rehabilitation and mine closure plans will be based on the design and rehabilitation of landforms to ensure revegetation and post-mining land use that is compatible with the surrounding environment.