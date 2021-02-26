MACA wins $95m Ramelius contract

MACA has won its third contract in four years with Ramelius Resources, this time at the Tampia gold project in Western Australia.

The contract involves load and haul and drill and blast services at Tampia and is expected to create employment for around 115 people.

MACA anticipates it will produce $95 million in revenue over a period of 28 months, with work commencing in the fourth quarter of this year.

MACA chief executive Mike Sutton said he was proud of the company’s bond with Ramelius.

“MACA is very pleased to be awarded this contract at the Tampia gold project and values the long-standing relationship that we have established with Ramelius since commencing works on the Mount Magnet gold project in 2017, and then the Edna May gold project in 2020,” Sutton said.

Ramelius acquired the Tampia gold project in late 2018 after out-bidding Alkane Resources to take over Explaurum.

A total of $3.4 billion are now in MACA’s hands thanks to its takeover of Downer’s Mining West business in February, keeping MACA busy well into 2025.

Sutton expects MACA will continue to capitalise on its recent growth in the near future.

“MACA remains very active with its tendering activities and is well placed to pursue a significant number of opportunities across both current and new projects,” he said.