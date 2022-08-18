MACA rejects takeover offer in favour of Thiess

Australian mining services provider NRW Holdings has confirmed that smaller peer MACA has rebuffed its takeover offer as it plans to proceed with a proposal from rival contractor Thiess.

Last week, NRW made a cash-and-stock offer of $1.085 per share, a premium of 8.5 per cent to MACA’s last close on August 17, valuing it at $375 million.

However, the MACA board did not consider that offer to be superior to Thiess’ $1.025 apiece all-cash takeover proposal made in late July, which valued it at $350m.

In NRW’s view, the merger proposal was capable of being a superior proposal to the current conditional Thiess offer, and warranted further investigation by MACA.

The company said it had received correspondence from MACA that it did not propose to engage in further discussions in respect of the proposal in the form presented.

NRW managing director Jules Pemberton said it was disappointing to note that the MACA board had indicated that it was not willing to entertain the “compelling proposal”.

“NRW believed it was uniquely positioned to offer attractive value for all MACA shareholders and, importantly, the benefits of continued exposure to MACA’s business as part of a larger and diversified provider of contract services to the resources, infrastructure and energy sectors across Australia,” he said.