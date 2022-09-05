M Resources in joint venture agreement for Dartbrook

Australian Pacific Coal (AQC) has entered into a non-binding agreement with M Resources with respect to a proposed 50:50 joint venture for the operation of the Dartbrook mine in New South Wales.

It covers potential future mine management services at the mine, such as marketing, logistics and technical services.

In addition, M Resources has committed $10 million in sub-underwriting to AQC’s recent launch of a 5.83 for 1 fully underwritten renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer of shares at 34 cents per share, from which it hopes to raise up to about $100m. M Resources will be entitled to appoint a director to the board, subject to compliance with laws and the ASX Listing Rules.

If binding agreements are entered into but shareholder approval is not ultimately obtained, AQC has agreed to pay M Resources a break fee of $1m.

The arrangements with M Resources were accelerated after major shareholder Trepang pulled out of an offer to reduce AQC’s liabilities by $65m.

Given the proposed arrangements with M Resources are currently non-binding and subject to ongoing due diligence, there is no guarantee that the partnership with M Resources will eventuate and shareholders have been cautioned against placing significant emphasis on any transaction with M Resources when subscribing for shares under the entitlement offer.

The move essentially derails a takeover bid for AQC by Kakevo for up to 30c per share, and to allow existing shareholders to take the opportunity to liquidate their investment, should they wish to do so, once the refinancing has been completed.