Lynas rare earths plant gains lead agency status

Lynas Corporation has received lead agency status from the Western Australian Government for its project to build a rare earths processing plant in Kalgoorlie.

Premier of Western Australia, Mark McGowan, has welcomed the company’s plan to turn the gold mining city into a critical minerals hub.

The Department of Jobs, Tourism, Science and Innovation will provide Lynas with project advice and assistance with managing and coordinating approvals within the project’s timeframes.

The plant is expected to create up to 500 jobs during peak construction and increase Lynas’ workforce in the Goldfields to over 200 people.

Lynas intends to staff the plant with a local, residential workforce and will continue the company’s association with Curtin University and the WA School of Mines in Kalgoorlie.

The company had signed an option to sublease an industrial zoned property from the City of Kalgoorlie-Boulder earlier in December this year, and plans to explore opportunities for additional processing in Kalgoorlie.

The Kalgoorlie plant is expected to be operational in early 2023, to which it will undertake first stage processing in Lynas’ Mount Weld mine.

Lynas chief executive officer and managing director Amanda Lacaze said the Western Australian Government’s recognition highlighted the strategic importance of the new plant to the state’s economic growth and job creation.

“We thank the Premier of Western Australia, the Hon. Mark McGowan, and the Minster for Mining and Petroleum, the Hon. Bill Johnston, for their continued support of this project,” Lacaze said.