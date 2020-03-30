Lynas Malaysia plant shutdown extended

The Malaysian Government has extended its movement control order to combat the coronavirus, causing Lynas Malaysia to prolong the temporary suspension of its production plant.

Lynas Malaysia’s production plant will now be out of operation until at least April 14, subject to further government announcements relating to preventing the spread of coronavirus.

The company is assessing the effects this shutdown will have on essential supply chains it contributes to, including products in permanent magnets used for medical devices such as ventilators, and in lanathanum products used in oil refineries for petroleum production.

“When the initial shutdown period was announced on 23 March, we were already prudently planning for the possibility of a longer shutdown,” Lynas stated in an ASX announcement.

“We will continue to follow all guidelines of the Malaysian Government, including the Ministry of Health and we are proud of our long track record of safe and compliant operations.

“After the Lynas Malaysia plant resumes production, our number one priority will continue to be the health and safety of our people and our local communities.”

Lynas’ Mt Weld facility south of Laverton in Western Australia is continuing operations under essential staff members, who are working in line with government health and safety precautions.