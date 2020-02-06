Lynas faces activist heat for Malaysian deposit facility

Lynas Corporation has responded to false statements regarding the permit of its proposed permanent deposit facility (PDF) site at Bukit Ketam, Malaysia.

The company has described the statements surrounding the consent of the Bukit Ketam site as “false” and “inflammatory”.

In rebuttal to the false statements, Lynas specified that the State Government of Pahang has sent a letter to Lynas agreeing with its planned PDF site for water leach purification residue, subject to federal government approval.

The letter was one of the key criteria set by the Malaysian Government before renewing Lynas’ operating license.

“Lynas Malaysia is deeply disappointed by the behaviour of anti-Lynas activists who continue to make false statements and inflammatory accusations,” the company stated in an ASX announcement.

“(This is) with the apparent intent of misleading the Malaysian people and we are pleased to state the facts.

“Consent from the State Government of Pahang is a first step towards our PDF being established and we will continue to engage with all relevant stakeholders every step of the way.”

Lynas stated that activists had also made uninformed and misleading statements about the effect of Bukit Ketam on Kuantan’s water.

“External experts have confirmed that the site is not in a water catchment area,” Lynas stated.

“In addition, expert studies have shown that the PDF can be constructed to ensure there is no pathway for material to reach the water supply.”

Four independent scientific reviews have found that Lynas Malaysia is a low risk operation and complies with the relevant regulation, according to the company.

One of these reviews was conducted by the International Atomic Energy Agency, which stated, “The fears demonstrated by those who oppose the continuation of the operations did not find any support on scientific evidence.”