Lynas exploration boost from Japanese partner

Lynas Rare Earths has signed new agreements with Japan Australia Rare Earths to boost exploration at the Mt Weld site in Western Australia.
JARE is a special purpose company established by Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC)and Sojitz Corporation. Lynas and JARE are parties to a long term senior loan facility, with a principal balance of $US141 million, an interest rate of 2.5 per cent per annum and a maturity date of June 30, 2030.

Under the agreements, JARE will contribute $US9m to the exploration program at the fresh carbonatite below the current Mt Weld life-of-mine design and ore reserve.

JARE will also provide technical support to the exploration program through the involvement of world-leading geologists and other technical professionals from JOGMEC.

Further, JARE has agreed to remove capital management restrictions in the loan facility. Lynas will no longer be subject to capital restrictions in respect of issuing dividends, share buy backs, capital expenditure or incurring financial liabilities.

