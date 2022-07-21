Lycopodium gets the Liontown share

Engineering firm Lycopodium Minerals has been chosen to supply the engineering, procurement, construction management (EPCM) and commissioning services for the Kathleen Valley Lithium Project in Western Australia.

The EPCM contract with Liontown is valued at about $35 million based on the agreed scope, is on terms consistent with the assumptions in the company’s definitive feasibility study (DFS), and includes fixed and reimbursable portions to ensure greater cost certainty for project engineering.

Lycopodium has been involved with the project since 2018 and has substantial global mineral processing and project delivery experience (which includes current engagements on multiple lithium projects and studies) which it will leverage to provide Liontown with an integrated engineering, construction and commissioning solution for the project.

Since completion of the DFS, Lycopodium has been providing the Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) services under a preliminary services agreement. As a result, the DFS engineering team was retained and detailed engineering is well advanced, enabling the company to award more than 75 per cent of mechanical equipment long-lead items, as well as total process plant and non-process infrastructure packages with an estimated value of $103m.

Liontown managing director Tony Ottaviano said the contract marked another significant milestone for the development of Kathleen Valley.

“We are delighted to have appointed a company of Lycopodium’s stature and capability, building on their long-standing involvement with the Kathleen Valley Project in overseeing testwork, piloting and design since 2018,” he said.

Lycopodium managing director Peter De Leo said Kathleen Valley was a lithium project of global significance that would supply vital battery minerals to the burgeoning electric vehicle and energy storage industries.

“Having worked with Liontown through the evaluation and study stages, we are extremely pleased to have the opportunity to continue into the engineering and construction phase of this exciting project,” he said.