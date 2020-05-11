Lucapa uncovers massive diamond shortly after Lulo mining recommences

Lucapa Diamond Company has recovered another 100-plus carat white diamond from the Lulo alluvial mine in Angola, central Africa.

The diamond is a 171 carat gem-quality white stone and is the second 100-plus carat diamond recovered for 2020.

It is also the 15th 100-plus carat diamond recovered from Lulo to date.

The discovery of the diamond, which is the fourth largest recovered at Lulo, was announced less than two weeks since Lucapa resumed scaled mining operations at the mine.

“The recovery of this 171 carat gem-quality white diamond continues to underpin the potential of the kimberlite exploration program as drilling of the high-priority kimberlites in the Canguige catchment continues,” Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall said.

The white diamond was recovered from mining block six, where five other 100-plus carat diamonds were previously unearthed.

Mining blocks six and eight have now produced 13 of the 15 100-plus carat diamonds recovered at Lulo. This includes Angola’s largest recorded gem, which is a 404 carat stone that was sold in 2016 for $US16 million ($24.5 million).

Diamond production at Lulo was commenced by Lucapa in 2015 through alluvial mining company Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo.

Lucapa has also partnered with Angola’s diamond company, Endiama and Rosas & Petalas, who both conduct Lulo’s kimberlite exploration through a separate joint venture.

Lucapa is the operator of both the alluvial mining and kimberlite exploration activities at Lulo.