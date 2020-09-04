Lucapa diamond haul reaches new heights

Lucapa Diamond Company has reached another record of monthly carat recoveries at the Lulo alluvial diamond mine in Angola, Africa.

This is the second consecutive month in which a carat recovery record has been achieved at Lulo.

Lucapa recovered 3852 carats last month, including 52 specials.

The largest diamond the company recovered is a 61 carat white D-colour Type IIa diamond.

“It is very encouraging to note that the leziria area in MB06 is continuing to deliver the quality and quantity of diamonds that could rival the production from the prolific MB08,” Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall said.

“This is further evidence of the very special resource that exists at Lulo and why Lucapa and its partners continue to search for the source of these magnificent diamonds.”

Lucapa has produced 15 diamonds of more than 100 carats at Lulo to date.

The mine is one of the highest average US dollars per carat alluvial diamond producers in the world.