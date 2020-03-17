Loram appoints David Freeman to board of directors

United States based railway company Loram has selected David Freeman as its latest member of the company’s board of directors.

Freeman has 19 years’ experience in the rail industry, including leadership, engineering and operations roles with fellow North American railway company BNSF Railway.

His most recent role with BNSF was serving as executive vice president. In this role, Freeman focussed on improving the organisation’s cost structure through technology, cost efficiency and effectiveness.

Prior to this, Freeman has served as executive vice president of operations, senior vice president of transportation, vice president of transportation and vice president of engineering for the company.

This adds to an impressive resume of many other promotions since beginning his railway career in 2001.

Freeman is also a member of the American Railway Engineering and Maintenance Association (AREMA) and holds a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Lehgih University.