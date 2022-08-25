Lithium 2022 is back and ready to challenge your thoughts

John Warner – managing director, JordProxa

Warner will be presenting his keynote presentation ‘The Value Challenge‘. Warner has helped steer JordProxa’s growth from a start-up in 2018 to becoming a major supplier of crystallisers to the battery chemical market. He has worked extensively on clean air and clean water projects in both the research and corporate sectors in Australia, US, Korea, India and Chile. These projects have included the application of evaporation and crystallisation technology to achieve zero liquid discharge solutions.

“At any good conference, there will be a number of talks given that challenge the comfortable viewpoint you may have reached over the years. Finding these and adjusting to the new perspective they bring is always rewarding, even if it requires you leave a zone of comfort,” Warner said.

He is looking forward to connecting with delegates across the globe and believes “It is vital that we all keep abreast of change and continue our professional development. Attendance at conferences such as AusIMM alerts us to change. Membership of professional bodies provides access to accredited professional development.”

Greg Sheehan- global lithium director, Hatch

Sheehan will be presenting his fascinating keynote presentation ‘Spodumene to Lithium Chemicals- A Work in Progress‘. He has an impressive career that spans over 40 years in extractive metallurgy, particularly in the development, engineering, and commercialisation of hydrometallurgical processes.

Sheehan shares his excitement ahead of the conference and looks forward to the “insights and opinions on technologies and markets. With the industry quite young and intellectual property (IP) held closely, it’s always interesting to see the direction and adjustments that are being made to position either a company or products.”

He believes it is extremely important for professionals from all levels to continue their professional development and connect on a global scale through conferences like AusIMM’s, “It’s easy enough to read publications and patents, but shared experiences at conferences grows both relationships, ideas, and collaboration. For our younger colleagues, it’s a chance to learn something new and to start to grow networks.”

Maggie Gulbinska – director for the National Battery Testing Centre, Queensland University of Technology

Gulbinska will be presenting her highly anticipated keynote presentation ‘Supporting the sustainable battery-grade materials supply chain: selected challenges and proposed ways to address them’. With over 17 years of industrial experience in renewable energy storage systems, applications and materials, Gulbinska is a driver of innovation and a gatekeeper for mass production trials into the electric vehicle (EV) value chain. She has overseen testing and qualification of raw materials and hardware deliverables to NASA, and the US Airforce and Army.

Gulbinska wants delegates to evaluate Australia’s current rechargeable battery technologies, she states “The shortage of critical minerals opened the door for energy storage diversity, but also complicated the technology landscape. Currently, the technology landscape is defined by the struggle between technology diversity and the

need for standardisation.”

Kwasi Ampofo – head of metals and mining, BloombergNEF

Ampofo is set to challenge ideas with his remarkable keynote presentation; ‘Is Lithium the New Fool’s Gold?‘ His research covers industrial metals, rare-earth metals, battery metals and the pathways to reach net-zero.

“Very much looking forward to the conference, this is a fascinating time for the lithium and battery metals sector. High hopes and high expectations; can they be realised? We have a great range of speakers to challenge our thinking and explore the opportunities Australia holds,” said AusIMM chief executive officer Stephen Durkin.

Matt Dusci – chief operating officer, IGO

Dusci will be presenting his thought-provoking keynote presentation, ‘Delivering the metals needed to accelerate towards a Clean Energy Future.’ Dusci has over 25 years’ experience in all facets of the industry including exploration, resource development, technical studies, corporate development, public markets, operations, and executive leadership. He has extensive global experience, having worked in Australia, South America, Africa, and Asia.

Shannon O’Rouke – chief executive officer, The Future Battery Industries Cooperative Research Centre

O’Rouke will be presenting his fascinating keynote presentation ‘Playing to win – Battery Mineral Processing and ESG.’ O’Rouke is a seasoned executive with over 25 years’ experience in the energy sector including senior management roles with Woodside, Chevron, and industrial research with Rio Tinto. His career spans traditional and renewable energy markets with a track record of success in the commercialisation of research outcomes.