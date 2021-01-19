Linden seeks Second Fortune with Mako contract

Linden Gold Alliance has awarded Mako Mining with a $46 million contract for underground mining services at the Second Fortune gold project in Western Australia.

Mako mobilised at the site in November last year to commence underground works in December.

Linden Gold stated that Mako had an extensive fleet of narrow vein underground equipment that complemented its expertise in narrow vein gold mining.

“This alliance of companies will provide the project with the best opportunity to exploit this terrific high grade narrow vein resource,” Linden stated.

The Second Fortune project was an open pit and underground operation between 1941 to 1988 and hosts several deposits, including Wallaby, Granny Smith, Red October and Sunrise Dam.

Linden Gold general manager of operations, Andrew Rich, said that the appointment of a narrow vein underground mining contractor allowed the company to continue its development plans to exploit the resource at Second Fortune.

“Mako are renowned for their ability to mine narrow vein ore systems and we are looking forward to working with them going forwards,” Rich said.

Mako has an ongoing 10-year contract at Western Areas’ Forrestania nickel project in Western Australia, maintaining a safety record of zero lost time injuries (LTIs) since the company’s inception.

Linden acquired the Second Fortune project in September last year, with a view to return the project to production by March 2021.

The mine was placed into care and maintenance following the completion of the stage one project, until it was acquired by Linden Gold.

Second Fortune is in the Shire of Menzies around 220 kilometres north east of Kalgoorlie.