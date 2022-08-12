Liebherr expands facilities to help deliver decarbonisation projects

Liebherr-Australia has more than doubled the size of its Perth mining facility by acquiring adjacent land and buildings.

The 47,000m2 expansion will see the addition of two workshops, a three-storey office building and a build space to the complex.

This will add on to Liebherr’s existing 3000m2 service workshop and 5000m2 parts warehouse, as well as it administration building and build area.

Liebherr said the expanded facility would accommodate the infrastructure, resources, and capability required for the development and delivery of the company’s mining decarbonisation and technology projects.

The Perth complex will remain the second largest Liebherr branch in Australia after the company’s Adelaide head office.

Liebherr remains committed to delivering accelerated zero-emission solutions to the wider market, and has a growing involvement in the development and implementation of zero-emission technology in Australia.

“This is our largest investment in infrastructure here in Australia in many years, and this signifies how vital this facility is for our current and future business,” Liebherr managing director Trent Wehr said.

“Liebherr’s developments in zero-emission technology and the projects we are working on with industry partners and customers are progressing every day and will deliver tangible solutions for the wider industry well before 2030.

“The team at Liebherr-Australia is making important contributions to the decarbonisation of the mining industry, and we’re committed to resourcing this momentous work for both our long-term success and the benefit of the whole industry.”

The Perth site will form the central hub for Liebherr’s zero-emission, autonomous, and other technology development and implementation projects in Australia.

“We’re building a really critical team here in Perth to support new technology development, which will employ everyone from engineers to on-site technicians,” said Liebherr regional manager WA Paul Hyham.

“It’s exciting to have the forefront of this technology development and deployment right here in our backyard. Across the business there’s a feeling of excitement that we’re making real progress.

“Announcements like this facility expansion really show our employees, customers, and our wider network that we’re on the cusp of meaningful change.”