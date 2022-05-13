Licence to shine for Southern Star

Western Australian gold explorer Great Southern Mining has been granted a mining licence for its Southern Star project in the state’s goldfields, with the lease having an initial term of 21 years.

The company stated that the Department of Mines, Industry, Regulation and Safety lease was another critical step for the development of Southern Star and was necessary for any future mining activities.

It provides access to Bandya Road, the main public road which runs through the tenement and continues through to the Amy Clarke prospect, providing potential treatment options including toll treatment, road train access and other processing options.

GSM executive chairperson John Terpu said the company had worked “exceptionally hard” since it acquired the Southern Star exploration licence.

“With the current reverse circulation program over halfway complete, we eagerly await the results,” he said.