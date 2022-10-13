Leonard finds his greatest assets at CQUniversity

Single father Leonard Francis found the perfect fit for his life with the CQUniversity Asset and Maintenance Management courses.

Determined to upskill in his workplace and advance his education, Leonard decided to study via distance after hearing about the university’s reputation for flexible online learning.

While Leonard was initially nervous about returning to study as a mature-aged student, he said the ongoing support he received from his teachers and peers gave him the confidence to succeed.

“The last time I attended a formal lecture or class, sat in front of a teacher in a classroom, or even studied for a test was more than 25 years ago. The learning environment is very different now, but I quickly embraced everything online learning has to offer,” he said.

“The availability of high-quality online study resources and excellent support offered by the academic staff made my study with CQU easier, more enjoyable and successful.

“Participating in the online zoom lectures and tutorial sessions were always fun-filled and highly interactive as you can meet with your teachers and other asset management students from around the world.

“Most of the online students are working-class employees of various organisations with vast industry experiences. Thus, a lot of knowledge sharing and learning takes place during these sessions, allowing me to utilise the information shared by my peers.”

This learning environment proved to be a winning formula for Leonard who completed both the Graduate Certificate and Graduate Diploma of Asset and Maintenance Management before continuing into the Masters degree earlier this year – all while balancing his work and family life.

“I currently work as a rotational FIFO employee, where I actively participate in initiating and contributing to asset and maintenance management improvement ideas, plans and initiatives within my organisation,” he said.

“My CQU studies have armed me with the most-needed theoretical in-depth knowledge to supplement my 23 years of hands-on field experience in asset and maintenance management.

“This is setting me up for a future where I could oversee my company’s asset maintenance function and be able to make final asset and maintenance management decisions.”

When reflecting on his study experience thus far, Leonard said he has no regrets about his decision to pursue tertiary education.

“I have always been interested in furthering my education, but as the breadwinner for my family I could not afford to leave my job to undertake study,” he said.

“I lost my partner to COVID-19 and picking up her family responsibilities made life even more challenging for me.

“Balancing work, my family commitments as a father to three young boys, village obligations and at the same time studying and meeting deadlines for school tests and assignments seemed almost impossible.

“I am truly grateful for CQU’s support as the online asset and maintenance management pathway was the solution to my problems and is helping me to achieve my goals.”

