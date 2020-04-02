Legend uncovers most exciting post-Nova nickel discovery

Legend Mining has unearthed “the most significant and exciting discovery in the Fraser Range post Nova” during the first diamond drilling at the Mawson prospect in Western Australia this year.

The explorer uncovered five intervals of significant nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation, totalling 41.5 metres intersected at the prospect, which is located within the Rockford project.

This included a 4.5 metre interval (239.5–244 metres) from a larger 12.8 metre nickel-copper sulphide intersection at diamond drill hole RKDD008.

Legend managing director Mark Wilson was pleased with this “spectacular” start to 2020.

“The three massive sulphide intercepts clearly stamp this hole as the most significant and exciting discovery in the Fraser Range post Nova,” Wilson said.

“A downhole electromagnetic survey and structural analysis of the core are now being undertaken. The results of these next steps will enable us to design the drill program to further delineate this mineralisation.”

Legend plans to send assay samples to the laboratory once this structural analysis is complete, with results expected in the following weeks.

The company has also relocated the diamond rig to drill the next hole under discovery aircore hole RKLAC151.

Legend Mining will keep the market updated as it discovers new results at the Mawson prospect.

To keep its staff healthy during the coronavirus, Legend has implemented a range of measures to minimise the risk of the infection rate.

This includes all employees and contractors completing a coronavirus exposure questionnaire, increasing hygiene practices and placing restrictions on non-essential travel and remote working arrangements.