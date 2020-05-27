Legend uncovers Mawson’s best drill hole to date

Legend Mining is honing in on what could be a potential Nova-style discovery, recording its best drill hole result so far at the Rockford project’s Mawson prospect in Western Australia.

A total of 30.05 metres of massive nickel-copper sulphides in three intervals were intersected at drill hole 17 (RKDD017), adding more promise to the company’s string of post Nova discoveries in the region.

The massive sulphides were recorded downhole at 19.8 metres from 227.8 to 247.6 metres, 7.45 metres from 158.6 to 166.05 metres and 2.8 metres from 193.1 to 195.9 metres.

This has solidified Legend’s exploration ambitions in the region, dubbing the project as the next Nova discovery.

Legend’s first massive nickel-sulphide discovery in the Mawson prospect last year launched it to a $200 million market capitalisation.

The Nova nickel deposit was first found at the Fraser Range in 2012 and is the region’s biggest success story to date, leading to Sirius Resources’ acquisition by IGO for $1.8 billion.

Legend managing director Mark Wilson said results in drill hole 17 suggested something big was looming.

“The 19.8m intercept of massive sulphides makes hole 17 the best Mawson hole we have drilled to date. Holes 14, 15 and 16 have all intersected sulphides of varying widths and styles and add to the story,” he said.

“The assays received from the massive intercepts in hole 13 confirm ore grade mineralisation. These results add to those previously announced and indicate something big and close. We are excited by the challenge of finding it.”

Legend also recorded two massive sulphide intervals at drill hole 13 (RKDD013) of 12 metres at 2.36 per cent nickel, 1.36 per cent copper and 0.12 per cent cobalt from 239.2 metres; and 1.5 metres at 2.33 per cent nickel, 3.76 per cent copper and 0.12 per cent cobalt from 257.5 metres.

The two drill holes will now be given a high powered downhole transient electromagnetics (DHTEM) survey, with the diamond drilling program continuing to move ahead this year.