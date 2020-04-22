Legend finds more massive nickel-copper sulphides at Mawson

Legend Mining has discovered another two significant zones of nickel-copper sulphides at the Mawson prospect in the Rockford project, Western Australia.

Hole 11 (RKDD011) uncovered two broad intervals of nickel sulphide mineralisation with structural logging and downhole EM set to reveal the hole’s assay results in three to four weeks.

The lower interval of hole 11 revealed three massive nickel-copper sulphide intercepts at 12.4 metres within a 2.16 metre mineralised intercept, while the upper level saw 15 metres of vein, breccia, disseminated, semi-massive nickel-copper sulphides from 129.25 metres to 144.25 metres.

Legend managing director Mark Wilson said the new finds at the Fraser Range project were promising.

“We have drilled three further holes since we first reported to market on hole eight on 31 March 2020, holes nine, 10 and 11. Hole 11, which was drilled 20 metres north of hole eight, has hit 12.4 metres of massive nickel-copper sulphides within a 21.6 metres mineralised intercept and is an outstanding result,” Wilson said.

This follows the company’s recent assay results of hole eight (RKDD008) confirming economic grades of nickel-copper-cobalt from 10.4 metres at 1.32 per cent nickel, 1.11 per cent copper and 0.07 per cent cobalt from 153.8 metres in one of hole eight’s zones.

“Our expectation is they will be every bit as good as those reported on 21 April 2020 from hole eight,” Wilson said.

“Meanwhile the rig has moved onto hole 12 and we have several further holes ready to go prior to our analysis of the hole 11 data providing the next step out drill target.”

Holes nine (RKDD009) and 10 (RKDD010) did not reveal massive sulphides at depth, with exploration set to move onto the collaring of hole 12 (RKDD012) testing geological and DHTEM geophysical targets.