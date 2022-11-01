Latest NSW mining investor register released

The New South Wales Government has released the latest NSW Mining Investor Register, which brings the state’s projects and key investors together.

Fifteen investment-ready minerals projects, an increase of four from last year, are currently seeking capital or offtake agreements.

The register was developed in consultation with industry. It is distributed worldwide through NSW and Commonwealth Government investment networks and is translated into Japanese and Korean.

NSW Deputy Premier and Minister responsible for resources, Paul Toole, said a strong focus was on critical minerals and high-tech metals projects, which are in high demand globally.

“I was pleased to announce the investor register at the Critical Minerals Investment Showcase and connect large numbers of mining sector investors with investment ready projects and today we continue that by welcoming mining delegates from around the world for the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC),” he said.

“NSW has globally significant deposits for a number of critical minerals and the State is well positioned to meet increasing demand.

“We’re experiencing an ‘exploration boom’ in NSW, and these positive trends are expected to translate to significant growth in the mining sector and it goes to show now is a great time to invest in NSW.”

Toole said exploration and mining were critical to the ongoing success of the State’s economy.

“Our thriving mining and exploration industry contributes billions in economic activity, tens of thousands of jobs and is the lifeblood of many of our regional communities,” he said.

“The NSW Government is intent on driving investment to ensure a valuable, viable and sustainable mining sector into the future.”