Largest mining health and safety conference in Southern Hemisphere

Leading operators, regulators, and health and safety experts will unite on the Gold Coast this month for Australia’s largest mine health and safety conference.

The 32nd Queensland Mining Industry Health and Safety conference (QMIHSC), from August 21–24, is set to attract up to 1000 industry delegates focussed on the health, safety and wellbeing of every worker in the mining sector.

This year, for the first time, there will be a virtual conferencing facility for people unable to attend in person due to personal or work commitments.

QMIHSC 2022 Chair and Chief Inspector of Coal Mines for Resources Safety and Health Queensland, Peter Newman, said this decision would help maximise the transfer of information delivered at the four-day, in-person conference.

“The health and safety of resources workers always has been, and always will be, a core value in the resources sector,” he said.

“By opening this conference up to the virtual world, there are no longer barriers, borders or restrictions for the delegates who wish to immerse themselves in the impressive line-up of speakers and presenters from this year’s interactive program.

“The advantage of offering online conference access is that it’s more convenient for more people, so we’re looking forward to presenting to our virtual and in-person audience later this month.

“The conference is the largest of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, with delegates travelling from all corners to hear from world-leading health and safety experts.

“It has been overwhelming to see the response from industry to the conference this year, after the COVID-related postponement over the past two years.

“The conference has attracted a wide range of world-class presenters, eager to share their expert knowledge and insights into critical health and safety issues and innovations in our industry.”

Newman encouraged all industry CEOs, senior leaders, mine workers and health and safety professionals working in Queensland’s resources sector to register for the conference, which offers a full program of topical sessions, case studies, workshops, award presentations, a gala dinner and so much more.

He said the conference was a key event on the mining industry calendar, bringing together mine workers, support services, suppliers, unions, industry, regulators and government to work together to share ideas about new safety innovations and critical health techniques in the pursuit of the vision of an industry with zero serious harm.

To register to attend in person or online, visit here.