Lanterns on for Galileo’s WA nickel discovery

Galileo Mining has unearthed promising results from its reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Lantern prospect in Western Australia.

Drilling at the third drill hole, LARC003 returned an intersection result of 12 metres at 0.38 per cent nickel and 0.33 per cent copper from 124 metres.

This included five metres at 0.49 per cent and 0.46 per cent copper from 126 metres.

The nickel-copper sulphide mineralisation occurs on the contact zone of an ultramafic rock unit, with the drill intersection open in all directions.

Galileo managing director Brad Underwood said he was pleased that the company was able to achieve such an excellent result from its first ever RC drilling program at the site.

“We have now discovered a fertile mineralised system containing nickel and copper sulphides,” Underwood said.

“Our next step is to define the extent and quantity of the target metals and, given that we have over two kilometres of untested strike length at this one target alone.

“The potential for a large discovery is outstanding.”

The target area at the Lantern prospect is a number of intrusions within an area of around eight kilometres by 10 kilometres in size.

It is located around 100 kilometres from the Nova nickel mine (IGO) and 40 kilometres along strike from the Mawson Prospect (Legend Mining).

Galileo has plans for continued exploration at the Lantern prospect, including down hole electromagnetic surveying at LARC003, aircore and RC drilling and diamond core drilling of key targets.