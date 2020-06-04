Lake Disappointment receives WA government project approval

Reward Minerals has made a huge stride for its Lake Disappointment sulphate of potash (SOP) project in Western Australia, having received project approval from Minister for Environment Stephen Dawson.

Located east of Newman, the Lake Disappointment SOP project has the largest high-grade brine SOP deposit in the country.

The approval marks a significant milestone for the company according to Reward Minerals chief executive officer Greg Cochran.

“This is the most significant milestone to date for the Lake Disappointment project,” he said.

“Having been assessed at the most detailed level of all the Western Australian SOP projects, this is a testimony to the tireless efforts of our team of highly experienced consultants and the challenging, yet always professional engagement we had with Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) regulators throughout the four-year assessment.

“In achieving this milestone Lake Disappointment has become only the second Western Australian SOP project to be approved.”

The company will now shift its focus towards receiving Commonwealth environmental approval in the future.

“This approval comes during a tumultuous time when we are, as a nation, facing substantial economic challenges and it’s great to be one tangible step closer to the development of Australia’s largest high-grade SOP deposit,” Cochran said.

“We remain optimistic that Commonwealth environmental approval for the project will be forthcoming in the near future in the light of the State approval. After all, the State and Commonwealth environmental assessments of the Lake Disappointment project commenced simultaneously.”

None of Australia’s potash sites have entered production, however the ramp up of environmental and government approvals is expected to kick off the country’s SOP supply.

Agrimin’s Mackay Potash project is the only SOP project that has received Commonwealth approval, which it was granted last month.