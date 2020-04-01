Komatsu’s new 830E-5 truck ‘most technologically advanced to date’

Komatsu has released the 830E-5 truck, a 230 metric tonne capacity machine described as the most technologically advanced the company has produced in this class of truck.

The 830E-5 is powered by a Cummins QSK60 diesel engine, with a standard rating of 2500-horsepower and a higher powered 2700-horsepower option for greater speed on grade.

It also incorporates the latest engine and drive system technology, as well as improvements to the capacity and availability.

Komatsu national product manager – mining Jason Arthur said the 830E-5 delivers improved performance, intelligent parasitic load control on the engine, up to 80 per cent lower particulate matter emissions and better fuel efficiency.

“Komatsu’s 830E has been a long-standing haulage solution in Australian mining for over 30 years,” Arthur said.

“So when it was time for a model update, it was imperative to preserve these attributes, as well as to offer sustainable improvements and safety enhancements incorporating the latest Komatsu technology, to ensure our customers can further reduce their costs per tonne.”

The engine enhancements reduce the 830E-5’s fuel consumption by up to five per cent in comparison with the previous model.

The truck can also be fitted with on-chassis after-treatment technology, which allows it to comply with tier-4 final emissions standards.

“These improvements reduce external noise emissions,” Arthur said.

“In addition, it has a generous option allowance that permits it to carry more than 230 metric tonnes, depending on local option configurations.”

While the 830E-5 is Komatsu’s most technologically advanced release to date, the company has maintained its commitment to delivering industry-leading levels of availability, reliability, low-labour intensity maintenance and long frame life, according to Arthur.

Another major feature of the model is the new-generation Komatsu cab, which Arthur said is the largest and most comfortable available.

“With noise levels at the operator’s ear less than 79 decibels and significantly reduced whole-of-body vibration levels due to an improved isolated mounting system, it meets the most demanding ergonomic requirements.

“It’s also designed to be completely gender-neutral, with the operating controls and interface designed for easy and low-effort operation,” Arthur said.

“It has received consistently positive operator feedback and acceptance.”

Operators can also incorporate a range of mine management options to improve visibility and safety.