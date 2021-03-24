Komatsu unveils latest longwall mining technology

Komatsu has focussed on the most pressing issues for its customer base by releasing new Joy engineered powered roof support (PRS) solutions.

The solution seeks to adapt its longwall mining equipment to reduce costs and increase performance, while ensuring maximum safety.

Senior vice president for Joy’s underground soft rock sector Jason Savage said the product aimed to broaden the company’s ability to satisfy clients.

“As customers look to cut costs in the evolving coal market, we want to help provide flexibility while continuing to offer the core competencies we are known for in this space: Joy custom-engineered PRS solutions,” Savage said.

“We will continue to provide, and further develop, the design and technical support of engineered PRS solutions to help our customers mine efficiently and safely while enabling access to lower cost manufacturing sources to reduce up-front investment.”

Komatsu and Joy are committed to rolling out their PRS solutions without any disruptions to current orders and fully believe they have the network to support the additional service.

Savage said the solution will place Komatsu as a go-to developer of longwall mining equipment.

“We are focussed on working with our employees and our customers to make this transition as smooth as possible and empower the global mining market with the highest levels of longwall automation, remote operation, safety and productivity,” Savage said.

The only changes to Komatsu’s manufacturing team will be in Manchester and Worchester in the United Kingdom, however no other tangible changes have been mentioned elsewhere.