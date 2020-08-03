Komatsu shapes diverse future of mining

Komatsu senior mining engineer Melinda Court has commended the company’s efforts to diversify its work environment, helping women to overcome the challenges of male-dominated industries.

Court joined the company’s application engineering team two years ago, with her role including assessing customer site conditions, targeting production rates from their equipment and recommending the best machine fleet for the job.

She stepped up to this role after spending eight years with a large mining company, bringing this experience to Komatsu and further advancing her skills and career.

The company said Court’s “positive approach to continuous learning” will contribute to a bright future with the company.

Komatsu general manager for mining Leo Kaloglou said Court brings “the right expertise in this field” to the Komatsu team, which is important to its success.

Court said she is excited to see what is next for her career, particularly in mining’s automation and sustainability spaces.

“Komatsu has offered me a chance to see a range of different sites, especially outside iron ore,” she said.

“I try to keep myself flexible and diverse because I was once told ‘never turn down an opportunity’.”

Court believes there are still challenges for women in typically male-dominated industries, and said that not fitting the stereotype of an engineer means “your abilities can be challenged more”.

With the advancement of mining technology, the typical engineering role has evolved and part of Court’s role with Komatsu is working within all company departments to “drive change by embracing new technologies”.

Komatsu is working as a company to create an engaging and diverse work environment to attract and retain talented people so they can thrive with the company.

To do so, the company has made changes to company practices, policies, recruitment, parental leave and flexible work, driving cultural change to support its people.