Komatsu earns trader tick of approval

Komatsu Australia has been added to the Australian Trusted Trader (ATT) program, cementing its trustworthiness in the global supply chain.

As a part of the ATT, Komatsu will enjoy a simplified customs process and faster access to market for machines and parts.

Komatsu was independently assessed and accredited against World Customers Organisation standards.

The assessment included site security, IT security and backup, container security on-site and throughout the supply chain, HR onboarding and maintenance processes, and compliance with customs-related laws.

Komatsu Australia general manager for supply chain, operation reform and innovation Russell Hodson said that being a part of the ATT will give benefits to both the business and its customers.

“Priority treatment at the border means faster processing of all our goods coming through customs, which in turn means we can get our parts and products to our customers quicker,” Hodson said.

“Following the extensive audit, we received great feedback in our assessment from the Australian Border Force on our standard of process control and compliance with the criteria, which gave them confidence to award us with the Australian Trusted Trader status.

“We know that supply chain interruptions are a major issue for our customers at the moment, and we hope that this accreditation will ease the process, and allow for quicker access for Komatsu machinery and parts.”