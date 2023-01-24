Komatsu drives sustainability focus forward

Komatsu Australia has appointed Henrietta Jukes to the new role of general manager safety and sustainability.

The newly created role will help the company to strengthen its position on sustainability throughout the workplace and the broader industry.

Jukes will work with the executive team to lead safety and environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy initiatives, with Komatsu’s national safety team reporting directly to her.

“It’s an exciting time for the business, as Komatsu’s electrification and smart construction offering continues to advance and our workplace practices adapt to ensure we’re more sustainable and safe,” Jukes said.

“That will continue to be my focus, and supporting our teams to create value together.”

Jukes has previously held positions at Westside Corporation, ERM Australia and GHD Australia. She also has a Bachelor of Geography and Environmental Science, a Post Graduate Diploma in Environmental Management and a Post Graduate Certificate in Occupational Hygiene.

Jukes said she is looking forward to using her experiences to progress Komatsu as a leader in sustainability.

“My experience working across the health, safety, environmental risk, governance and occupational hygiene sectors means I’m ready to take Komatsu to another level on our strategic safety journey and building on the work already done on ESG,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge, and most importantly the opportunities inside and outside Komatsu to move the business forward, and make Komatsu the preeminent place for people to work.”

Jukes will be based in Queensland at Komatsu’s Wacol operations.