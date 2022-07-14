Kingwest share offer for Lake Goongarrie exploration

Kingwest Resources is rallying shareholders to raise up to $1.5 million for ongoing exploration at the company’s Lake Goongarrie gold discovery in Western Australia.

The share purchase plan (SPP) provides existing shareholders with the opportunity for significant value accretion from the potential success of the current diamond drilling exploration program, with the majority of funds to be focussed on continuing exploration of the Sir Laurence discovery at Lake Goongarrie.

In addition to the exploration potential from the current drilling program, the company remains focused on delivering value through commercialising its Menzies Gold Project, with the first step announced earlier in the week.

This will see mining of the Selkirk deposit undertaken by BML Ventures (in consultation with the Kingwest). Other discussions regarding the broader Menzies mineral resource are ongoing.

Shareholders with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand have been invited to participate in the SPP at 6.5 cents per new share.