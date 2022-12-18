King of the Hills begins reign

Mining and processing operations at Red 5’s King of the Hills (KOTH) gold mine, located in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia, have officially commenced.

The planned shutdown of the KOTH process plant has now been completed, with the mill and crusher offline for 125 hours.

The crusher had a full reline and several improvements have been made throughout the circuit to improve reliability and address high-wear areas. The crusher and mill restarted on December 5 and are performing well.

During November 2022, overall plant utilisation up to November 28, 2022 averaged above 95 per cent, with average mill throughput of 611tonnes per operating hour/13,916 tonnes per day.

The KOTH open pit and underground mines are well-resourced and continue to see an improved ramp-up performance.

Gold production guidance for the six months from January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023 is 90,000–105,000 ounces at an AISC of $1750–$1950 per ounce.

The construction and commissioning of Tailings Storage Facility 5 is expected to be completed in the March 2023 quarter.