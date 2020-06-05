Kalium Lakes to fast-track Beyondie construction

Kalium Lakes is set to accelerate the development of its Beyondie sulphate of potash (SOP) project in Western Australia by mobilising contract works in the coming weeks.

This includes pond construction earthworks, gas pipeline installation and purification plant engineering, procurement and construction works.

The first shipment of German equipment for fabrication and supply is on track to depart this month.

Beyondie will have its vibrating feeder, stacker and boiler shipped from Perth.

This follows a capital raising of $48.8 million, which will close next week.

“With the institutional component of equity raise completed and the retail entitlement component due to close early next week, we are now able to concentrate on accelerating construction and operation works at the Beyondie SOP project,” Kalium managing director Brett Hazelden said.

The delay caused by COVID-19 had led Kalium to build its brine inventory.

This is expected to reduce the risk of insufficient salts due to an additional six months of brine production.

Kalium has pumped 1.25 gigalitres of brine volume at a grade of 19.8 kilograms per cubic metre SOP to date.

This is an equivalent of around 27,000 tonnes of SOP entering the evaporation circuit in solution.

Kalium anticipates a double daily SOP brine extraction when Lake Sunshine comes online next month.

The company will also build into key manning periods in its site construction works program from October onwards.

Australia currently imports 100 per cent of its SOP from overseas.