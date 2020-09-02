Kalium Lakes keeps Beyondie infrastructure on pace

Kalium Lakes has built the non-process infrastructure for the Beyondie sulphate of potash (SOP) project in Western Australia on schedule and on budget.

The completed works includes an accommodation village with 80 permanent rooms, 136 temporary rooms for increased demand during the processing facility construction, administration offices, a laboratory, a warehouse, plant workshops, a vehicle washdown bay, diesel storage and refuelling area and communications infrastructure.

The village hosts wastewater treatment facilities, potable water treatment facilities, medical facilities, dry and wet mess facilities, a fully equipped gym, laundry facilities, an office and parking area.

Kalium Lakes chief executive officer Rudolph van Niekerk said the completion of non-process infrastructure is a “significant milestone” for the project.

“Completion of this infrastructure is a significant milestone as these facilities are crucial for the completion of construction and will continue to be utilised during ongoing operations,” van Niekerk said.

“I’m very pleased to see that all the measures we have put in place to manage completion of these works on budget and on schedule is paying off.

“We are looking forward to completing the remainder of the project in a similar manner.”

With the non-process infrastructure complete, Kalium Lakes is now turning its attention to completing processing infrastructure at the site, such as the SOP purification plant which is currently under construction.

The Beyondie project is 56 per cent complete as of the end of August and first production at the site is anticipated early in the third quarter of 2021.