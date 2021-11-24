Kalgoorlie core library expanded to support mining industry

The Joe Lord Core Library in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia has opened following its expansion as part of the COVID-19 Goldfields-Esperance Recovery Plan.

The improved facility provides mining companies, geoscientists and explorers with greater access to view and analyse the drill cores containing a wealth of geoscientific information.

“The completed expansion of the Joe Lord Core Library is welcome news for the local community and mining industry, as it could save companies millions of dollars in research,” Kalgoorlie member of the legislative assembly Ali Kent said.

“Kalgoorlie is now well-equipped to support our local explorers, which supports local jobs.”

The construction works were completed by local indigenous business Yonga Djena and building contractor ACorp Construction on time and on budget.

The 2100 square metre extension has tripled the storage capacity of the world-class core sample library.

“The core library supports the very popular Exploration Incentive Scheme, which has just recently offered $6.35 million grants to 51 exploration projects,” Mines and Petroleum Minister Bill Johnston said.

“This is further proof of the McGowan Government’s support of the exploration industry and regional communities.”

Last month, the Queensland Government announced the expansion of the Mount Isa core library, which holds samples from the richest deposits in the region, including the Mount Isa copper and lead mines, Ernest Henry, George Fisher, Cannington, SWAN/Mount Elliott and Capricorn Copper.

Drill core facilities are becoming increasingly important as demand grows across the globe for new economy minerals, and explorers work to uncover new deposits.

The McGowan Government announced the $7 million of funding for the Joe Lord Core Library expansion in July 2020.