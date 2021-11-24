Kalgoorlie-Boulder to assess FIFO policy

“The city acknowledges there needs to be a base level of temporary accommodation available to address the upcoming large construction projects planned for the city,” Bowler said.

“However, with the need for workforce accommodation always changing, it is integral that the supply of such accommodation is managed properly.

“Local communities benefit from having workers and their families permanently located in the city and can suffer negative impacts from a large FIFO presence.

“Key objectives of this draft policy are to achieve reciprocal benefits for the local community and businesses and enable facility occupants to integrate with the community, local businesses and city services.”

The policy will ensure any new developments are fully evaluated and properly assessed within the approval process.

In addition, 12-months before the expiry of the approved timeframe, the landowner must provide Council with a site decommissioning program or a transition plan.