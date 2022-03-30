Kal Tire wheels in Roy Hill

Kal Tire’s Mining Tire Group in Australia announced it has earned a five-year contract to provide tyre management and maintenance services at the Roy Hill mine in Western Australia.

The Mining Tire Group will begin mobilising at the open pit iron ore mine on April 1, bringing nearly 30 Kal Tire team members to the site to deliver the highest standards of safety and operational performance.

The company previously serviced the Roy Hill site from 2014 to 2019.

Kal Tire’s Mining Tire Group Australia managing director Miles Rigney said the company was pleased to embark on another venture with the miner.

“We’re excited about re-establishing a collaborative partnership with Roy Hill,” Rigney said

“We have a lot of enthusiasm about the opportunity to work together to support that growth and make an impact with next-level technology, innovation and tyre life solutions.”

Kal Tire will be using its proactive Tire Operations Management System (TOMS) at Roy Hill, which helps customers achieve goals for fleet use, tyre life and safety.

Providing fleet planning teams with a 360° view of tyre maintenance activity with near real-time 24–7 reporting, and improving the mean-time-between-service (MTBS) with automated, priority-based orders.

Kal Tire’s existing partnership with Pitcrew AI will be advantageous at a site like Roy Hill, with challenging conditions such as high temperatures and hazards of hard rock mining, as it will enable the TOMS to receive findings from autonomous inspection stations that detect signs of potential tyre damage including separations.

Several exclusive tyre management tools such as the Gravity Assist System, Ram Mount Tool, Power Cart, and Magnet clamp will also be used to improve the safety and efficiency at Roy Hill.

In addition, the site will profit from Kal Tire Australia’s Ultra Repairs technology, which sends tyres with major injuries back into production to give them a second life, using fewer raw materials and less energy compared to buying new tyres.

Kal Tire’s Maple Program allows sites like Roy Hill to quantify and report on the carbon emissions savings of utilising Ultra Repairs technology and meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

“Operating in a way that puts ESG at the forefront is very much a priority for our customers in Australia, so we’re proud to offer solutions at Roy Hill that enhance safety, sustainability and productivity,” Rigney said.