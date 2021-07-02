Kaeser compressor withstands harsh environments

Kaeser Compressors has launched its new heavy-duty M450 portable compressor that has been developed to perform under extreme environmental conditions.

The M450 is the largest portable compressor in the Mobilair series, the product provides a dependable supply of quality compressed air in the desert or in the cold.

It is ideal for applications such as drilling, quarrying and blasting work, or can serve as an energy source for mining and tunnel construction sites.

According to a company statement, the latest edition is an electronically-controlled MTU engine with an output of 2360 kilowatts.

In combination with a premium efficiency compressor block – featuring the flow-optimised Sigma Profile rotors – and the energy-saving fan installed as standard, it ensures exceptionally economical diesel consumption.

“The M450 uses the Sigma Control Smart controller, which also indicates when the next scheduled maintenance is due,” Kaeser stated.

“Following the push-button start, the system runs in unloaded state to ensure a safe cold start in all situations. The display shows the end of the warm-up phase and the system can then be switched to load operation to generate compressed air. Pressure adjustment is also straightforward.

“Depending on the application, the system can be equipped with a compressed air aftercooler, or with a microfilter combination for technically oil-free compressed air. With environmental protection in mind, accumulating condensate does not drip out of the system, but is evaporated via the hot exhaust gases.”

The M450 is optionally available on a construction site chassis with a steering axle and parking brake, or as a stationary version with skids.

The system is equipped as standard with an integrated forklift guide and lifting eyes for ease of transport, which can be safely accessed using climbing aids.

Kaeser is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of compressors, blowers and compressed air systems.