K2fly to deliver more software services to FMG

News Ray Chan
Fortescue Metals Group has signed an agreement with K2fly Limited for software development services with a Total Contract Value (TCV) of $1.2 million.

The services will be provided on a time and materials basis over an expected period of six months.

K2fly is an ASX-listed technology provider of enterprise-level resource governance solutions for ‘net positive impact’ in Environmental, Social and Governance compliance, disclosure and technical assurance, to operations of mining and asset intensive industries through its platform-based Saas cloud solutions.

KDfly chief executive officer Nic Pollock said Fortescue was already using a number of the company’s platform solutions.

“They have engaged us for software development services in other areas of their business, which are additional one-off revenues for K2fly and are also generated from time to time with other K2fly clients,” he said.

“We deliver a suite of solutions across three key areas on a single platform: natural resource governance, mineral resource governance and technical assurance.”

About Ray Chan

Editor of industrial titles and mastheads with Prime Creative Media. Publications include Rail Express and Australian Mining (web content).

