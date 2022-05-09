K2fly solution rolls out at BHP mines

BHP Iron Ore will roll out K2fly’s Ground Disturbance Solution across its WA Iron Ore (WAIO) operations in the Pilbara of Western Australia.

The initial one-year contract has a Total Contract Value of $2.12 million and Annual Recurring Revenue of $620,000.

K2fIy is the leading provider of resource governance solutions for net positive impact in Environmental, Social and Governance compliance, disclosure, and technical assurance, focusing on the operations of mining and asset-intensive industries through its platform-based cloud solutions.

Company chief executive officer Nic Pollock said because of recent events in the Pilbara, the world’s attention was focused on how mining companies ensure that they better protected the environment, cultural heritage sites and engage with communities.

“This is a global trend and because we offer the world’s only COTS solution for the range of natural resource governance and ESG issues that mining companies are addressing today, we are expecting this solution to become standard across many mining companies and across all jurisdictions,” he said.

“This project is one of the key projects that we have been investing in resourcing ahead of to be able to deliver a great outcome for all our current and prospective clients.”