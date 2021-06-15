Juno Minerals on track for hematite mine start

Juno Minerals has released tenders for contract mining services at the Mount Mason hematite project in Western Australia, ahead of its commencement of operations early next year.

The company has targeted a completion of construction and commencement of operations in the first quarter of 2022, with the company issuing a contract mining services tender last week.

Juno is confident it will receive promising tender rates due to the market interest it has received so far.

The company has engaged three groups for an early contractor involvement process at Mount Mason’s Cassini Village upgrade and expansion.

Individual site visits from each contractor are scheduled for the end of June, with the collaboration of the three contractor groups to maximise Juno’s value.

Juno has also met with Western Australia’s Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) to confirm its strategy to resubmit expired approvals for Mount Mason.

Juno stated it is focussed on issuing tender documentation for access road upgrade and construction, contract crushing services, Goldfields Highway intersection construction and Kalgoorlie-Leonora railway crossing construction.

The company has also prioritised securing its transport and logistics supply chain at Mount Mason and confirmed it has made progress with a major logistics provider.

This will involve trucking, above-rail material handling solutions and existing port facilities to transport Mount Mason’s initial iron ore supply.

Juno Minerals first listed on the ASX on May 14, 2021.

The Mount Mason iron ore project is one of two areas that make up Juno’s Central Yilgarn iron ore project, which also includes the Mount Ida magnetite project.