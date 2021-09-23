Job listings lengthen for embattled mining industry

Mining job listings online have risen in contrast to the rest of Australia’s decline, as several states continue to battle a skills shortage.

The Minerals Council of Australia (MCA) commissioned independent analyst Qualski to assess the state of mining’s online job listings and found a 17.6 per cent rise between March and August of 2021.

Qualski found 14,201 mining-related job advertisements between March and May, while June to August reached 16,751.

MCA chief executive officer Tania Constable took the rise in a positive light, saying the industry had continued to see Australia through tough economic times.

“This significant increase in mining jobs advertisements was in stark comparison to a decline in jobs advertisements across all industries, attributable to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Constable said.

“The Australian mining has continued to operate through the pandemic, in part due to the Resources Sector National COVID-19 Protocol developed in March 2020, providing highly paid and secure employment to more than 256,000 people.

“Additionally, the Australian mining industry generated $299 billion in exports revenue in financial year 2021.”

Qualski found the most in demand qualifications for mining operators were High Risk Licence: LF – Forklift Truck Operation; Construction Induction Card; Enter and Work in a Confined Space; Work Safely at Heights; and High-Risk Licence: WP – Boom-type Elevating Work Platform.

Earlier in September, the Queensland Resources Council released its State of the Sector report for the June quarter and found skilled employee retention had jump from last to first on the priorities of industry leaders.

A number of efforts have been made around Australia in recent months to mitigate the skills shortage.

These have including the transferral of workers from forestry and timber into mining after the Western Australian Government announced it will end logging of native forests in the state as part of its upcoming Forest Management Plan 2024-33.

Also in August, Komatsu revealed plans to build a $6 million training facility in Perth, with completion due by mid-2022.