JBish in mining company promotion role

Mineral Resources (MinRes) has employed former Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, plus a stellar cast of well-known faces, to introduce its new headquarters at Walters Drive in the Perth suburb of Osborne Park.

Other well-known faces in the video include Hugh Jackman and Kate Walsh, while Bishop glides through in an assortment of glitzy dresses.

But as MinRes managing director Chris Ellison said, while the video’s humour and use of satire was aimed to catch the attention of our new and potential employees, there was a serious message behind the content.

“ As Julie showcases, our HQ sets a new standard for workplace wellness, with a wide range of features aimed at maximising the health and wellbeing of our people,” he said.

“Walters Drive will be one of only 120 buildings in the world to achieve Platinum WELL certification.

“Our people are the foundation of our success, and we want to send them home better than when they arrive.

“As the race to attract and retain the best talent intensifies, we know putting workplace wellness first will help set us apart and reinforce our commitment to our people.

“We are rolling out this workplace wellness concept across our sites with our first resort-style camp in advanced planning for Onslow.”

Bishop’s impact on the company is set to extend beyond the induction video.

She has also come on board as a strategic advisor to MinRes, where she will have a particular focus on female talent and leadership programs and will be a key contributor and guest speaker for the new ‘Inspire’ pilot program for new and emerging female leaders.

Bishop said her role with MinRes continues her long-standing passion to support and empower women to have the opportunity to participate across the community.

“After my 20-year legal career and 20-year parliamentary career, I am keen to offer constructive advice to others on how to survive and thrive in a traditionally male dominated workplace,” she said.

See the video here.