Jayson provides cornerstone funding for Mt Alexander

St George Mining has raised $7.2 million from investors from a placement of new shares at

6.8 cents per share.

These commitments include a $2,040,000 cornerstone investment by global battery minerals company Shanghai Jayson New Energy Materials.

Jayson is a globally significant supplier to the clean energy sector and the world’s leading producer of cathode precursor materials for lithium-ion batteries. It has established a vertical supply chain for energy materials that extends from upstream mining and processing operations to downstream precursor manufacturing and battery recycling.

The company has investments in lithium, nickel, copper and cobalt projects in several countries and more than 2900 employees worldwide.

The majority owner and chairman of Jayson is Feng Liang, a pioneer investor in the clean energy sector who is also the major shareholder and chairman of PUTALAI – the global leader in the field of lithium-ion battery anode materials.

St George executive chairman John Prineas said Jayson shared a focus on the exploration and development of clean energy metals.

“Jayson has established an enviable supply chain in the clean energy sector that secures the supply of energy metals for its battery manufacturing operations,” he said.

“The cornerstone investment by Jayson is an endorsement of our team and the outlook for our projects.

“The new funds secured will enable St George to aggressively continue drilling and exploration activities at its Mt Alexander project.”

Mt Alexander is located 120km south south-west of the Agnew-Wiluna Belt, which hosts

numerous world-class nickel deposits.