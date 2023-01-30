James Davidson joins Honeymoon

Boss Energy has appointed experienced mining professional James Davidson as the new general manager of its Honeymoon uranium project in South Australia.

Davidson has previously held positions with Rio Tinto, Mt Gordon Copper and Energy Resources of Australia (ERA) at its Ranger uranium mine.

In 2004, he undertook a key technical development role for Heathgate Resources in the Beverly uranium mine expansion.

Davidson co-founded Inception Consulting Engineers in 2012, where he was involved in detailed reviews of global uranium operations, including Olympic Dam and Valhalla in Australia.

“James has immense experience across project management and construction, with a particular emphasis on uranium metallurgy and operations,” Boss managing director Duncan Craib said.

“This knowledge will be invaluable as we advance development of Honeymoon and prepare for commissioning and steady-state production”.

Boss Energy announced last week that the Honeymoon project was progressing on time and on budget.

“To reach the halfway mark on time and on budget at any project is an outstanding achievement, particularly given the current high-inflation environment shortages of skills and equipment,” Craib said.

“I would like to thank our staff and contractors for their dedication.”

Approval for Honeymoon was received in October 2022 and start-up is expected to occur in the December quarter of 2023.

The company has also announced Jacobus (Kobus) van Rooyen as construction manager.

“Kobus is a team player, having held and achieved key senior roles as a multi-disciplined

construction manager, effectively managing resources to deliver small scale all the way through to mega project objectives and deliverables safely, on time and within budget,” Craib said.

“He will further bolster our team as construction at Honeymoon ramps up.”