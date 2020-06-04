iTWOsafe available for purchase online

There is no doubt the mining industry will have to adopt different practices to not only manage the current requirements of social distancing, but to also manage any future breakouts or spikes in COVID-19.

If miners cannot continue to work on-site, it will have a major effect on the economy and the unemployment rate.

iTWOsafe is a solution designed to improve the safety of workers and for the employer to understand what breaches have occurred and how they have occurred.

Combined with changing work processes, supplying PPE and training people it can reduce the likelihood of spreading the virus and causing a site-wide shutdown.

iTWOsafe can also benefit a range of other industries and work environments including factories, processing plants, retail, commercial property, warehousing and more.

