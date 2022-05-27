It’s Adelaide for Austmine

Austmine’s world-leading mining innovation International Conference and Exhibition will be held in Adelaide from May 9-11, 2023, in partnership with the South Australian Government.

The conference theme, Transforming Our Future, will focus on leading-edge technologies, open innovation and forward-thinking strategies aimed at re-designing how mining operates, ensuring Australia meets the expectations of a new generation and leads a more sustainable future.

Austmine CEO Christine Gibbs Stewart said the conference would provide an opportunity for industry to come together to discuss the challenges facing the sector and how it can work together to overcome them.

“South Australia is renowned for its commitment to innovation and technology, strong focus on emerging industries, and are leaders in green energy transformation. It matches what we are trying to achieve – to showcase the leading technology, the ground-breaking innovations and the transformative solutions that are provided by the Mining Equipment, Technology and Services sector,” she said.

“Austmine 2023 will challenge our thinking and encourage the industry to have strategic

conversations about those key levers that we need to apply to ensure a sustainable future for our industry.

“In addition, Austmine is pleased to be working with the South Australian Government to host the 2023 Copper to the World Conference – an annual event delivering unique insights and updates from voices across the Australian and global copper market.

“This important, full-day conference will be held in conjunction with Austmine 2023 and will help to attract even more of an international audience to our event.

Energy and Mining minister Tom Koutsantonis congratulated Austmine on staging both major events in Adelaide in 2023.

“This is an exciting time in the industry, recognising the enormous opportunity to grow our supply chains and navigate the future with new technologies, innovation and sustainability,” he said.

“As South Australia drives industry innovation and technology, our Hydrogen Jobs Plan in the transformative global market will also power our manufacturing capacity and metals industry.

“Attracting Industry innovators and investors to South Australia allows us to champion our global leadership across the mining supply chain, boosted by its links to space, defence, machine learning and renewable energy.”



The Austmine Conference is the leading, global mining innovation event. Held every two years, the event features more than 50 mining innovation and technology experts across a two-day conference program and interactive pre-conference workshops.

The event is underpinned by a series of standout educational and networking opportunities, including a trade exhibition featuring live demonstrations, Meet the Miners, new interactive breakout sessions and the social highlight, the Austmine Industry Leaders’ Dinner and Awards.

For more information visit: www.austmineconference.com.au