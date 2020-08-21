Isaac Downs mine life extended by 15 years

Stanmore Coal has completed exploration activities at the Isaac Downs project in Queensland that have resulted in a 15-plus year mine life extension.

This was underlined by a mineral resource estimate increase to 36 million tonnes across the Isaac Plains East and Isaac Downs sites.

The exploration work includes a bankable feasibility study, resulting in an increase in the recoverable coal reserve to 25.9 million tonnes, 22.3 million tonnes of which is classified as proved reserves.

The underground recoverable coal reserves at the Isaac Plains underground project remain unchanged at 12.9 million tonnes of probable coal reserves.

This follows the underground project being granted its mining lease and environmental authority applications in March 2019, while the open cut project is awaiting approvals.

The Queensland Government has also gazetted the Isaac Downs project with prescribed project status under the State Development and Public Works Organisation Act 1971 to support the approval process further as required.

During the past 18 months, the company has been working to complete an extensive exploration drilling program, increasing the certainty and reliability of the available geological data and coal quality data.

The Isaac Plains complex will produce predominantly metallurgical coal for steel making across its now extended mine life.