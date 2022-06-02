Iron ore estimates lift at Robe Mesa

CZR Resources has reported a 52 per cent increase in JORC resource at its Robe Mesa deposit in Western Australia’s Pilbara.

The expanded resource of 37.5 million tonnes at 56 per cent iron reflects the strong assay results reported in the March Quarter, which revealed the presence of extensive direct shipping iron ore (DSO) outside the pre-feasibility study (PFS) pit designs.

The company said the new estimate was consistent with its strategy to increase the forecast production rate while maintaining similar iron ore specifications to its peers and Rio Tinto’s adjoining Robe Valley operations.

CZR managing director Stefan Murphy said the new mineral resource was a pivotal step in the company’s growth strategy.

“Our objective at Robe Mesa is to grow the production rate to 3 million tonnes per annum and increase mine life,” he said.

“This in turn is aimed at increasing free cashflow generation and overall financial returns.

“These results will feed into the mine planning and design work now underway. At the same time, we are updating our cost model through the definitive feasibility study, targeting lower transport costs from export locations closer to the Robe Mesa deposit than were considered in the PFS.”

The Robe Mesa deposit sits within CZR’s Yarraloola Iron Ore Project, located 120 kilometres southwest of Karratha.

The deposit strike length is 1.3 kilometres and is bounded to the south by the tenement boundary with Rio Tinto’s Mesa F deposit but remains open to the north on CZR tenure.