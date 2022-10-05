Iron, gold, lithium drive record WA sales

News Ray Chan
Western Australia’s resources sector has registered record sales of $231 billion and its highest-ever employment figures in 2021-22.

This is the fourth financial year in a row the sector has delivered record revenue, following $151b in 2018-19, $172b in 2019-20 and $211b in 2020-21.

Employment in the sector rose to an all-time high of more than 157,700 workers, an increase of around six per cent on the previous financial year.

Iron ore maintained its historically high status with sales of $137b, gold hit another record with sales of $17b, while nickel recorded sales of $4.9b.

Surging lithium prices drove the value of spodumene concentrate sales to a record $6.8b – more than two-and-a-half times its previous record. Lithium was WA’s third highest mineral by sales value.

Mineral exploration expenditure reached a new high of $2.5b with strong levels of spending on gold, nickel, copper, rare earths and lithium.

More than $24b was invested in WA’s mining and petroleum sector – the highest level since 2016, and the state has around $57b of resources projects under development and a further $87b in medium and longer-term projects in the pipeline.

Premier and Treasurer Mark McGowan said the results proved the state was the backbone of the nation’s economy.

