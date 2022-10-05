Iron Bridge coup for Bugarrba

SRG Global’s Aboriginal joint venture Bugarrba has been awarded a five-year term contract with Iron Bridge Operations, an unincorporated joint venture between Fortescue Metals Group subsidiary FMG Iron Bridge and Formosa Steel IB.

The master agreement is for maintenance and shutdown services to provide engineered scaffold services across Iron Bridge’s new magnetite project in Western Australia. The contract is expected to commence in early 2023.

Bugarrba is a joint venture with members of the Njamal People and SRG Global. The traditional land of the Njamal people covers 42,000 square kilometres within the Pilbara, with its name meaning ‘Country’ in the Njamal language. Bugarrba’s vision is to provide meaningful and sustainable employment opportunities to its people and Aboriginal people more broadly.

SRG managing director David Macgeorge was tremendously proud of the Bugarrba joint venture, seeing its continued success and contribution to Aboriginal people, and working with Iron Bridge on what is such an innovative project for WA.